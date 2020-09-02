2 injured in Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 120th Avenue and James Street in Holland Township.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. Both drivers were sent to the hospital, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the intersection is closed while authorities are investigating the scene. People are asked to avoid the area.

Additional information is expected to be released later.