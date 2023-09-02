HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in a Saturday afternoon crash in Holland Township.

Around 1 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of 120th Avenue and Hickoryrow Drive after receiving reports of a crash.

Responding deputies learned that an SUV, driven by a 27-year-old Fennville woman, was heading westbound on Hickoryrow Drive. The SUV stopped at the stop sign before starting to turn left onto 120th Avenue and was hit by a northbound pickup truck.

The Fennville woman received a head injury in the crash. The sheriff’s office said she was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old Holland man, was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are minor.

The road was closed for under an hour while crews cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.