HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a head-on crash in Holland Township.

Around 7:15 a.m., emergency crews were sent to Ottagon Street near 104th Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office report that the driver of a westbound 2015 Chrysler 200, a 62-year-old man from the city of Wyoming, had lost control of his car, crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2000 Chevy Silverado head-on.

The Wyoming man and the driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 48-year-old Holland man, were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.