2 hospitalized after Crockery Township crash

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Crockery Township Wednesday afternoon, deputies say.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Cleveland Street east of 144th Avenue.

Investigators say a 76-year-old man of Chesterfield was driving east on Cleveland Street and went in the westbound lane to pass another eastbound vehicle.

The 76-year-old crashed head-on into another SUV that was driven by a 51-year-old woman of Spring Lake.

Ottawa County deputies say the woman involved was pinned in her car. After being freed she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies say.

Cleveland Street is closed in both directions near the crash as authorities investigate. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.