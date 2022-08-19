BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital following a Friday afternoon crash in Blendon Township.

Around 3:10 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a car, driven by a 78-year-old Grand Haven man, was heading north on 72th Avenue. As the car crossed Fillmore Street, the man failed to yield to an eastbound SUV.

The Grand Haven man and a passenger in the car, a 75-year-old Grand Haven woman, was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman, refused medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.