ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Allendale Township Tuesday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Zeeland stopped at the stop sign on 92nd Avenue and then pulled out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of another vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Zeeland man. The two cars crashed.

The 71-year-old driver and his passenger, a 73-year-old Zeeland woman, were both critically injured in the crash and taken to the hospital by ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.

The 17-year-old driver was not injured. All people involved were wearing seatbelts, according to deputies.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.