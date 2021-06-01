2 hospitalized after 3-car crash west of Walker

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured, one of them seriously, in a three-vehicle crash between Walker and Allendale Tuesday.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 14th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Mercury Mariner turning onto Lake Michigan Drive turned into the path of an eastbond Jeep Compass. The resulting collision shoved the Jeep into a westbound sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 41-year-old Grand Haven man, was trapped in his car and had to be freed by firefighters. He was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The 20-year-old Chesterfield woman driving the Jeep was also hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The 29-year-old Cedar Springs woman who was driving the Mariner wasn’t hurt.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.



Lake Michigan Drive was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene.