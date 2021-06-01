2 hospitalized after 3-car crash west of Walker

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured, one of them seriously, in a three-vehicle crash between Walker and Allendale Tuesday.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 14th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Mercury Mariner turning onto Lake Michigan Drive turned into the path of an eastbond Jeep Compass. The resulting collision shoved the Jeep into a westbound sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 41-year-old Grand Haven man, was trapped in his car and had to be freed by firefighters. He was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The 20-year-old Chesterfield woman driving the Jeep was also hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The 29-year-old Cedar Springs woman who was driving the Mariner wasn’t hurt.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.
 
Lake Michigan Drive was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links