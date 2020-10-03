2 found dead in Ottawa Co. home; cause unknown

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were found dead in a home in Ottawa County.

Deputies were called to check the people’s well-being at a home around 4 p.m. Friday on State Road near 130th Avenue in Crockery Township.

Investigators say they found them deceased inside the home.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the cause of death is not known at this time.

Investigators say the bodies were taken to the Ottawa County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident is still under investigation.