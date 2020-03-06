2 drivers injured in crash near Jenison

Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash north of Jenison Friday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Fillmore Street west of 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a westbound vehicle crossed the center lane and hit an eastbound car.

Both the westbound driver, a 21-year-old Allendale woman, and the eastbound driver, a 28-year-old Norton Shores man, were hospitalized. Their conditions were not known later Friday morning.

The Allendale woman was ticketed for driving left of center.

