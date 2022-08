MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of I-96 was shut down Saturday afternoon following two separate crashes, according to Ottawa County Dispatch.

It happened at 4:30 p.m. near mile-marker 24 in Marne.

A second crash occurred around 4:45 p.m., resulting in two injuries.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and to find a different route.

Eastbound lanes of I-96 were closed and then reopened just before 6 p.m.