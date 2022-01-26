2 charged with robbing Grand Haven credit union

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Muskegon men have been charged with robbing Grand Haven’s Lake Michigan Credit Union in November 2021.

The men have been charged with robbery and habitual offender status. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said they are awaiting arraignment.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2021 at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Jackson Avenue near N. Beacon Boulevard. Police say a man walked in and told a teller to fill a bag with money. He got away with cash but it is unclear how much.

While police responded and searched for a suspect, multiple schools were advised to lock down. That lockdown was lifted soon after when authorities believed the robber was no longer in the area.

The men are also facing robbery charges in Kent County and are being held at the Kent County jail, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.