2 car dealerships in Coopersville broken into

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two car dealerships in Coopersville were broken into.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday a deputy on patrol noticed a broken window at the Betten Baker Ford dealership on O’Malley Drive.

While investigating, deputies learned the suspects broke the window to get into the dealership. They also broke a window and got into the Betten Baker Chrysler Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership next door.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are working to determine what, if anything, was stolen.

No suspect information was released Tuesday morning.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.