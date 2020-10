HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD)—Ottawa County Sheriff’s say deputies were sent to a 2-car accident near the intersection of Butternut Dr and Riley St Saturday morning.

Police say that a 16-year-old girl driving a Volkswagen Jetta struck a 63-year old female driving a Jeep when the Jetta turned east on Riley St and hit the Jeep who was traveling north on Butternut Dr.

The driver of the Jetta was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.