TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are injured after a car crash Saturday morning in Ottawa County.

Dispatch confirms with us that just after 7 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive NW and 3rd Avenue NW two cars crashed causing serious injury.

No word yet on what caused the crash or the conditions of the drivers.

