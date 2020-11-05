2 arrested after online sale turns into armed robbery

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were arrested after an online exchange ended in an armed robbery.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of an armed robbery in the driveway of a house near the intersection of 64th Avenue and Filmore Street in Allendale Township.

The victim told authorities he set up an online sale with the suspects. During the sale, both suspects pulled out handguns then took off with the items. The suspect vehicle was found a short time later near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Chicago Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both suspects were arrested and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail pending arraignment.