HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after a police chase in Holland early Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Fletch Street and Kragspough Court after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired in the area. The caller reported that two dirt bikes had left the scene.

Dispatch said that deputies tried to stop the two people on dirt bikes, but they were cutting through yards in the area. Deputies eventually caught them, and they were taken into custody.

It’s unclear what was hit by gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation.