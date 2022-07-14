HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are still looking for a man who is wanted for a murder in June. They are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to his arrest.

Investigators have identified Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson of Holland as the suspect in the death of 36-year-old Joseph Roberts. Police have ruled Roberts’ death a homicide. Wilson is wanted for open murder, use of a firearm during a felony, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Holland Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened on June 19 at an apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded to find Roberts with multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim died of his injuries at the scene. Investigation found that an argument took place between Roberts and Wilson before the shooting. Most witnesses fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Holland police have followed up on all tips they have received so far, but still have not been able to locate Wilson. They are asking the public for tips, offering $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HDPS Detective Bureau at 616.355.1758 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer at 877.887.4536, texting OCMTIP and their message to 274637 or going online to submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.