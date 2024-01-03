ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old who was arrested for stabbing a 17-year-old at a party in the first hour of New Year’s Day has been identified and charged.

Noah Randolph was charged with felonious assault and arraigned Tuesday. Deputies say he stabbed the victim, who had multiple “edged weapon injuries,” at a home near Pierce Street and Richfield Lane in Allendale Township around 1 a.m. Monday.

The 17-year-old victim, who was not identified, has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Randolph’s bond was set at $10,000. He posted bond and was released from jail.