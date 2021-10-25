17-year-old hit by car in Allendale, hospitalized

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Allendale Monday.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on 64th Avenue at the Pierce Street intersection.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old and another person were running south along 64th when he was hit by a southbound vehicle. He was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition.

His name was not released Monday.

The driver of the car, a 56-year-old Hudsonville woman, was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately explain what caused the crash.

