HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was shot in the torso during a fight early Thursday in Holland Township, deputies said.

Dispatch told Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies that a teenager was headed to the hospital with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. Thursday. When detectives arrived, they learned that it happened on Riley Street near Westland Court in Holland Township.

Two 16-year-olds and several other teens got into a fight where one of the 16-year-olds was shot in the torso, deputies said. The victim was hospitalized. Detectives contacted the families of the teens and seized evidence.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting but said there is no ongoing threat to the community. Deputies do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.