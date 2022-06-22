HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was brought to the hospital after a crash in Hudsonville Wednesday.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. on 32nd Avenue near Quincy Street.

A 16-year-old from Hudsonville was turning left onto 32nd Avenue from a business’ parking lot when her car was hit by a northbound vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

She was trapped in her car. After she was extricated she was brought to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the other driver, a 41-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, and her two passengers, a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.