15-year-old hurt in Ottawa County crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was seriously hurt in an Ottawa County crash.

It happened just before 5:15 p.m. Friday on Byron Road at 48th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

Investigators say a semi with an empty trailer was westbound on Byron Road when the teen driving a Chevy Traverse didn’t stop at the right of way and pulled into the semi’s path.

The two vehicles crashed, causing the Chevy to go into the ditch on the northwest corner, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they freed the teen, who was pinned in her car.

The teen was taken by Aero Med to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in serious condition. The front seat passenger in the Chevy was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Authorities said the semi driver was not hurt.