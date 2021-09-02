15-year-old driver, passenger injured in Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in critical condition and a 15-year-old has serious injuries after a crash between a car and a semitruck in Georgetown Township Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 44th Street and 14th Avenue.

A 15-year-old driver from Hudsonville was stopped at traffic light on 44th Street, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said she started to turn left onto 14th Avenue and pulled in front of a semitruck with an empty flatbed trailer.

The semitruck driver, a 57-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was unable to avoid crashing into the car, officials say.

Authorities say the 15-year-old was brought to the hospital with serious injuries and her passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Hudsonville, was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

The semitruck driver did not report any injuries.

The sheriff’s office says 44th street will remain closed in both directions for several hours as deputies investigate the crash and crews clean up.