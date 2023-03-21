SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Concept Metals Group has purchased a new facility and added 25 jobs with plans to hire more workers.

The West Michigan-based company has invested $15.5 million in the new location, which was previously an office furniture plant located on VanWagoner Street between 174th Avenue and US-31 in Spring Lake Township.

The investment aims to strengthen Concept Metal Products, part of Concept Metals Group that builds various parts of the battery tray for GM vehicles like Hummer, Silverado, Escalade, Suburban and Tahoe. The facility was upgraded and Concept Metal Products invested in new equipment.

The upgrade comes after sales growth that is expected to continue through at least the next two years, the company said.

Concept Metals Group has added 25 new employees from neighboring communities and has plans to hire more, it said in a news release.