GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two businesses will expand in Wayland and Spring Lake, creating a total of 138 new jobs, according to the governor’s office.

In Spring Lake Township, P&THE Manufacturing Michigan plans to acquire Turbo Components, the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor announced Thursday in a release. Turbo Components, which produced engine components for an Auburn Hills auto supplier, filed for bankruptcy in April of this year and currently does not have any employees, according to the release.

P&THE plans to expand and offer higher wages than Turbo Components did, the governor’s office said. The project is expected to create 107 jobs and generate a capital investment of $2.6 million. It’s supported by a $428,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant.

In Wayland, Walinga USA intends to expand, according to the release. The company, which makes pneumatic transportation systems and feed trailers, is seeing an increase in demand. It plans to purchase more land, build a new facility and renovate its existing facility.

The project will create 31 new jobs and generate a total capital investment of $8.3 million, according to the governor’s office. It’s supported by a $168,000 Micro Michigan Business Development Program grant.