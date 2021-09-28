12-year-old pedestrian hit near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old pedestrian with hit by a car near Holland Tuesday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on 136th Avenue near Greenly Street in Holland Township.

A 12-year-old girl was trying to cross 136th Avenue and walked into the path of a vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the driver was unable to avoid hitting her.

The driver immediately stopped and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition, officials say. They say she has abrasions and may have internal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.