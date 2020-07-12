11-year-old hit by car near Holland State Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 11-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car near Holland State Park.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa Beach Road near First Avenue in Park Township.

Authorities say a 44-year-old Illinois man was driving eastbound on Ottawa Beach Road in backed up traffic from vehicles trying to get into the state park. Many pedestrians were trying to cross the road in the marked crosswalk, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

When westbound traffic stopped, the pedestrians proceeded to the middle of the road. The 11-year-old girl continued into the eastbound traffic and was hit, deputies say.

The driver told authorities he did not see her until the last minute because of traffic backups on both sides of the crosswalk, deputies say.

The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.