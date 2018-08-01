Ottawa County

Lane reopens after 10-vehicle crash on I-196 in Ottawa Co.

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 02:06 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 03:21 PM EDT

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) —  I-196 in Ottawa County is back open after a 10-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-196 near 32nd Avenue.

Ottawa County dispatchers said the crash was caused when something fell off the semi, flattening the tires of other vehicles.

Details on how many people were in the vehicles at the time of the incident weren’t immediately available, but nobody was injured.

The roadway reopened around 2:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

