Lane reopens after 10-vehicle crash on I-196 in Ottawa Co.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — I-196 in Ottawa County is back open after a 10-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-196 near 32nd Avenue.

Ottawa County dispatchers said the crash was caused when something fell off the semi, flattening the tires of other vehicles.

Details on how many people were in the vehicles at the time of the incident weren’t immediately available, but nobody was injured.

The roadway reopened around 2:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation.