1 teen in custody, another sought after chase, crash near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities arrested a teenager and are searching for another after a high-speed chase ended in a crash near Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 2 a.m. Monday deputies tried to pull over a Honda Accord for several traffic violations near the intersection of Chicago Drive and 56th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

The driver did not stop, drove away at a high rate of speed on westbound Chicago Drive then did not stop at the right light at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Byron Road, crashing into a grassy area. Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, ran away from the crash scene, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The 15-year-old Evart boy was taken into custody and lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility on several charges, the release said.

Deputies are still searching for the 16-year-old Evart boy. No description was released.

Investigators said the Honda Accord was stolen from a house in the Jenison area. It was also discovered both suspects ran away from a juvenile detention facility in Osceola County and stole a vehicle in that area, which was later found in northern Kent County.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT (745368).