1 seriously injured in crash near Fruitport

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after a distracted driving crash south of Fruitport Monday, authorities say.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Apple Drive east of N. Fruitport Road in Spring Lake Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound driver, a 32-year-old from Spring Lake, was distracted by his phone, crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle on the front driver’s side.

The Spring Lake man was pinned in his car. After being freed, he was airlifted to a grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries.

The people in the other car, a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man and 5-year-old girl from Spring Lake, sustained only minor injuries. The sheriff’s office said they sought their own medical car.