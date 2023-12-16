HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured following a crash in Holland Charter Township Friday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a three-car crash with a man stuck in one of the vehicles at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street at 6:08 p.m.

An Investigation revealed that a 65-year-old Zeeland resident driving a pickup truck east on Riley Street made a wide turn onto south 120th Avenue, hitting a Volvo in the left turning lane on northbound 120th Avenue.

The impact pushed the Volvo into a car northbound on 120th Avenue, trapping the Volvo driver. The victim was freed by Holland Township Fire and Rescue.

The driver was taken to Holland Hospital with serious injuries. 120th Avenue at Riley Street was shut down for a period of time due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.