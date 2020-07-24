1 dead in Ottawa County crash

The scene of a crash on Parsons Stret near 8th Avenue in Georgetown Township on July 24, 2020. (Kayleigh Jordan/ReportIt)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Georgetown Township man is dead after a crash.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday on Parsons Street, east of 14th Avenue in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township.

Authorities say the man drifted off the road and hit a large tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash, deputies say.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.