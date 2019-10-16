1 seriously hurt in Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 23-year-old Holland man is seriously injured after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Adams Street at I-196 in Holland Township.

Deputies say the Holland man was driving east on Adams Street in a 2011 Buick.

As he was going through the traffic signal at westbound I-196, a 32-year-old Wyoming man driving a 2012 Kenworth Conventional truck was attempting to turn left onto the interstate. That’s when the two vehicles collided, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Holland man was taken to the hospital. The Wyoming man was not injured.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.