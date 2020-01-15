1 sentenced in Holland Twp. cellphone store break-in

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the teens accused of breaking into a Holland Township cellphone store was ordered to serve nearly a year in jail.

Jalynn Powell was sentenced last week to 330 days in the Ottawa County Jail and $458 in restitution. In December, he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent.

His co-defendants — Charles Lipsey, Marcus McNulty and Tamar Nobles — have not been sentenced as of Wednesday.

In December, Lipsey pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27.

Nobles’s trial is set for Tuesday and McNulty’s trial is set for Jan. 28.

The four teenagers, all from Illinois, were charged with breaking and entering with intent in connection to the Sept. 3 burglary of the Sprint store on Douglas Avenue with W. Lakewood Boulevard.

Authorities arrested all four suspects after a police chase and manhunt in rural Allegan County. One of the teenagers was arrested in a neighbor’s backyard; another was taken into custody after trying to hide in a home he broke into.