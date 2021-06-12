1 person stabbed and in hospital after Buffalo Wild Wings clash

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fight involving about 10 people in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings Friday evening.

Deputies arrived on scene around 9:51 p.m. on west Shore Dr at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Holland Township. Prior to deputies arriving on scene, all subjects involved fled.

Investigation by deputies showed a man was stabbed on the property. A short time later, a 24-year-old man showed up to a local hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds to the torso.

Deputies say cooperation by the subjects involved in this incident is limited and this case remains an active investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.