1 person injured, pet killed in Holland house fire

A house fire in Holland on Jan. 5, 2021. (Courtesy: The city of Holland)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured, and a dog died in a house fire in Holland Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on West 20th Street near Diekema Avenue.

When crews arrived, they said an injured person was outside the home. While searching the residence, two dogs were found. One of the dogs was conscious and alert. The second dog was unresponsive and died after crews performed life-saving measures.

The injured person was cared for on scene then taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but authorities say the person was alert and conscious.

Officials say the home was significantly damaged throughout. The cause is unknown and is being investigated.