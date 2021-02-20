1 man seriously injured in Allendale snowmobile accident

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 that a 19-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday evening.

Deputies arrived on scene around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of 64th Ave and Pierce St. After investigating, deputies say the man was driving a snowmobile west along Pierce St when he hit a power pole so hard that he knocked the pole over and caused power lines to land in the road.

The man was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There was no one else involved in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the OCSO.