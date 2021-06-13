1 man sent to hospital after police chase, one vehicle crash in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short police chase after a traffic stop that resulted in a car crashing into a water-filled drainage ditch early Sunday morning.

At around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of 36th Ave and Chicago Dr in the city of Hudsonville. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle sped away and led the deputy on a chase.

The chase lasted 3 minutes and ended with the vehicle crashing into said drainage ditch at the intersection of 32nd Ave and Barry St.

The driver fled the scene while the passenger of the vehicle was pinned in the vehicle and needed to be extricated by firefighters who responded to the crash. He was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle has not been found by authorities and the investigation into his whereabouts continues and the intersection of 32nd Ave and Barry St will remain closed to through traffic until law enforcement’s investigation concludes.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.