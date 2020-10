HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD)—The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a car accident on US-31 near Felch St early Sunday morning.

Police say they arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m. to find a Buick Century rolled over in a field near Woodspring Suites on Van Ommen Dr with the driver pinned inside.

Holland firefighters were able to removed the man—a 19-year-old Holland resident—from the wreckage and transport him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.