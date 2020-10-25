1 man injured in Ottawa County roll over crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single car accident in Ottawa County early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived on scene near the intersection of 8th Ave and Leonard St sometime around 4:45 a.m. where they found a car laying upside down with an injured manlaying on the ground nearby.

After investigating, police say the driver was driving west toward Allendale when he ran off the left side of the road, hit a mailbox, a utility box, a cement wall, and then a tree before rolling over upside down.

The driver was able to get himself out of the car after the accident and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if seat belt use played a role in the crash.