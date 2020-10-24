1 man injured in Ottawa County residential shooting

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Ottawa County Sheriffs Deputies were called to a shooting at an apartment complex late Friday evening.

Police arrived around 11:05 p.m. at Brookmeadow North Apartments in Grandville where a woman’s ex-boyfriend had shot her new boyfriend.

Police say the ex-boyfriend, a 28-year-old Holland City resident, went to the apartment of the new boyfriend, a 27-year-old man, which then turned into an argument where the ex-boyfriend shot the new boyfriend and left before police arrived.

The new boyfriend was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a single gunshot wound. Police say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The ex-boyfriend has still yet to be arrested.

The woman involved in the incident was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.