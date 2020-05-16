1 man hospitalized after motorcycle crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old Kentwood man was rushed to a nearby hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle when a vehicle did not stop for traffic Friday night.

Ottawa County deputies said they responded to a crash just after 8 p.m. Friday night at Northbound US-31 and James Street in Holland Township. The investigation showed a 2010 Jeep, who was driven by a 21-year-old Kentwood man, was driving north on US-31, approaching James Street when he failed to stop for traffic backed up at the James Street signal. A 2010 Triumph motorcycle was slowing for the signal when the bike was hit from behind by the Jeep. The driver of the motorcycle, also a 21-year-old man from Kentwood, was thrown from the bike into the median. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Holland Hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities. The driver of the Jeep was taken to an Ottawa County jail for suspicion of drunk driving.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.215.1595.