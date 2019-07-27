1 drowns in Lake Michigan near Holland

Ottawa County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-ottawa-county-sheriff-073016_1520474605341.jpg

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one middle-aged man has drowned in Lake Michigan.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Lakeshore Avenue in Park Township, north of Holland.

Authorities say they received a report of an unconscious man struggling in the water.

Homeowners in the area told authorities the man went face down after flagging for help, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say bystanders and beachgoers helped to bring the man onto the shore through the rough waves.

Deputies quickly started CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the victim has yet to be identified

In a news release, authorities noted the National Weather Service has reported there are 3-5 feet waves with undertow and 20-30 MPH winds out of the southwest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links