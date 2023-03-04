TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a Friday evening crash in Tallmadge Township.

Just before midnight, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and crews with the Wright Tallmadge Township Fire Department were sent to Fennessy Drive near 4th Avenue for a crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle in the woods on the north side of the road and the driver was finned. When emergency personnel reached the driver, they were dead. Their name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Fennessy Drive when it left the roadway and hit several trees.

The crash remains under investigation.