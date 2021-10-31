1 killed in single-car crash in Ottawa county

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office says a driver died after a crashing into a tree.

Deputies say one person was driving west on Rich Street around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, did not stop at the intersection at 144th Avenue and continued off the road.

After hitting the tree, the car came to rest in the woods, where it caught fire and burned. No other vehicles were involved.

The identity of the victim is unknown. The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.