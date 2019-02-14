Driver in fatal Holland Twp. crash ID'd
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver who was killed in single-vehicle crash in Holland Township.
Lisa Miscovich, 53, of Holland, died in the crash happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday on Beeline Road north of James Street, according to the sheriff’s office.
Miscovich was headed south on Beeline Road when she failed to negotiate a curve and hit a tree on the west side of the street, authorities said. She died at the scene.
Miscovich had three dogs with her in the SUV at the time of the crash. All three sustained injuries and were taken to a local veterinarian for treatment, authorities said.
