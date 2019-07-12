1 killed in head-on crash near Coopersville

Authorities on scene of a deadly crash in Polkton Township Friday, July 12, 2019.

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after a head-on crash near Coopersville.

The crash happened early Friday morning on 68th Avenue between Garfield and Arthur streets in Polkton Township. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities work to clear the scene.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that a northbound semi-truck and southbound pickup truck crashed head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed. The semi-truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to deputies.