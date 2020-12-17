1 killed in Crockery Township crash

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Crockery Township Wednesday evening, dispatchers say.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on M-104 near 144th Avenue.

The crash involved two cars. The situation leading up to the incident is unknown at this time, but Ottawa County dispatchers said a person was killed.

It’s also unknown if anyone else was hurt.

The intersection of M-104 and 144th Street remained closed just before 10 p.m.

News 8 will provide more information as we learn more.