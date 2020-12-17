1 killed in Crockery Township crash

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic police siren_114712

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Crockery Township Wednesday evening, dispatchers say.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on M-104 near 144th Avenue.

The crash involved two cars. The situation leading up to the incident is unknown at this time, but Ottawa County dispatchers said a person was killed.

It’s also unknown if anyone else was hurt.

The intersection of M-104 and 144th Street remained closed just before 10 p.m.

News 8 will provide more information as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links