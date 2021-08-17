1 killed in crash near Ottawa County Fair Grounds

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Park Township Monday evening, deputies said.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Ottawa Beach Road and 152nd Avenue, in front of the Ottawa County Fair Grounds.

Authorities said a car, driven by a 22-year-old woman of Holland, was driving east on Ottawa Beach Road when it made an abrupt U-turn and hit another vehicle that was going west.

A passenger in the first car, a 34-year-old man of Holland, died.

The 22-year-old Holland driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

People inside the second car were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.