GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-car crash near Grand Valley State University’s campus early Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on 48th Avenue near the intersection of Luce Street in Georgetown Township, near GVSU’s Allendale campus.

Investigators believe a black Mercury Milan was heading southbound on 48th Avenue when the driver lost control, went into a ditch and rolled several times. All three people inside were thrown from the vehicle, according to OCSO.

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Their names were not released Tuesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.